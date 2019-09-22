Which Halloween candy should go away? Twitterverse debates among 6 popular brands

article

(FOX NEWS) -- A Seattle news anchor sparked a #candywar on Twitter when she posed the pre-Trick-or-Treating question about six popular Funsize candies.

“One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?” Q13 FOX morning anchor Liz Dueweke queried.

The choice was between Snickers, Reese’s, KitKat, Milky Way, M&Ms and Twix – and from people’s responses candy preference may be more polarizing than politics.

Advertisement

Dueweke later tweeted she’d like to "thank the bulk bag of Costco candy for this viral tweet.”

Which candy did she choose to lose? Milky Way.

"When I die, put the text of this tweet on my tombstone," she added.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.