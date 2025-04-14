Who is Cody Balmer? Everything we know about the man accused of arson at Governor Shapiro's home

The Brief On Sunday, April 13, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were home when an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg. Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder and arson. Here's what we know about the suspect.



The man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg mansion is behind bars, denied bail and faces charges of attempted homicide, arson, and terrorism.

New details have emerged about what investigators say 38-year-old Cody Balmer planned to do during the early-morning attack.

The backstory:

On Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street.

Gov. Shaprio and his family were inside the home as the fire broke out.

While fire crews extinguished the blaze, an active search of the property ensued.

The fire caused significant damage to parts of the home.

Officials released images of the damage done to the Governor's Residence.

Everyone inside the residence safely evacuated and no one was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Officials say Balmer hopped over the fence, broke into the residence and set the fire using a homemade device. The act occurred over several minutes.

Balmer evaded an active search on the property and hopped over the fence to escape the scene, officials say.

What we know:

Court documents revealed Balmer told police he planned to beat Governor Shapiro with a "small sledgehammer" if he encountered him.

While at The Dauphin County Magisterial District Court Monday, Balmer denied claims from his family that he suffered from mental illness. He also told police he was "harboring hatred" toward Governor Shapiro.

A Harrisburg judge denied bail for the 38-year-old.

Dig deeper:

The fire was set just hours after the governor, his wife, their four children, and another family had celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Investigators say this was a clearly planned attack, and no surprise that no bail was set.

As investigators unveiled a motive for the Molotov cocktail attack targeted at Governor Shapiro, Cody Balmer reportedly stuck out his tongue but didn't say anything to reporters coming into or out of court.

He was arraigned on attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and many more felony charges in the fire law enforcement says Balmer admitted to setting after his arrest Sunday.

Possible motive

The criminal complaint states,"Balmer was asked specifically what he would have done if Governor Shapiro found him inside the residence... to which he advised he would have beaten him with his hammer."

Investigators say Balmer was captured on video surveillance using a hammer to break a window on the governor's residence, then tossing the first of three beer bottles full of gasoline with a lit wick, known as a Molotov cocktail, "igniting a substantial fire within."

He then broke in through another window where "he entered the residence and started two more fires with two other Molotov cocktails."

As video provided by authorities shows, the substantial damage done throughout the residence could have easily spread to the second floor, where the Governor, his family, and guests were asleep, if a door had not been closed.

"The Molotov cocktail is no different than a gun. When I have the Molotov cocktail in my hand, I know I'll cause damage and destruction. Probably going through the terrorist's mind is, 'I wanna kill somebody,'" said Brian Enterline, Harrisburg Fire Chief.

Balmer's home life

A man answering the door at Balmer's home told FOX 29's Jeff Cole he tried to get help for him.

"I told other people I tried to get help for him, that was it. All I'm saying. All I'm saying. He had an issue during the week. All I was going to say. Let me be clear. I was clear enough," the man said.

In court, Balmer told the judge he had been living with his parents for the past year, was not working, and said he was a father to a lot of kids.

He claimed he didn't drink, use drugs, or have mental health issues, despite what he called rumors to the contrary.