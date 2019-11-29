'Who's next?': Superstar Sia pretends to be lottery winner, pays for groceries at Walmart

Australian pop superstar Sia shocked shoppers at a Walmart in California on Wednesday when she pretended to be a lottery winner and bought groceries for them.

A local woman Adriana Buckles shared footage on Twitter of Sia at the Palm Springs, California store.

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!” Buckles tweeted.

One shopper gifted the Grammy-nominated singer flowers as she paid for Buckles’ groceries. The “Cheap Thrills” singer then turned and asked, “Who’s next?”

More footage shared with Palm Springs' KESQ-TV showed the singer asking to be referred to as “Cici.” The report added that she’d claimed to have won the lottery.

Other viewers said they also saw the musician performing the same generous acts at a T.J.Maxx store in Palm Springs, the station reported.

The pop star did not don her famous face-covering wig on Wednesday, but had her hair tied up in a bun. The artist, known to keep a private life, has said in the past that she would not want to be recognized in public.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.