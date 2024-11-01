Who's winning in the presidential election polls with 4 days to go?

Election Day is just days away
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pushes in key states in the race’s closing days. Political analyst Rich Rubino joined LiveNOW from FOX to discuss.
As the U.S. presidential election nears, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remain neck-and-neck in the most recent polling.
Harris and Trump were set to host dueling rallies on Friday within seven miles of one another in a final push for votes in swing state Wisconsin’s largest city.
Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but the conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live and a critical area for Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 but lost in 2020.
The dueling rallies, with Trump in downtown Milwaukee and Harris in a nearby suburb, may be the candidates’ last appearances in battleground Wisconsin before Election Day on Nov. 5.
Pennsylvania remains the prize of seven swing states, with 19 electoral college votes awarded to the winner, although neither candidate has gained a meaningful edge. Trump somewhat unexpectedly captured Pennsylvania in 2016, but lost it to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.
How are votes counted in U.S. elections?
Unlike many countries, U.S. elections are highly decentralized and include long lists of races. Elections for president and Congress all the way down to local offices are run by county, town and state election officials, not by any national election officials. Charles Stewart III, Kenan Sahin Distinguished Professor of Political Science at MIT, joined LiveNOW from FOX to break it all down.
Who’s winning in the polls?
Harris on Friday remained slightly ahead of Trump nationally, according to polling site 270toWin. An average of 20 polls showed Harris at 48.4% and Trump at 47.2%, giving Harris a 1.2% lead — which is well within the margin of error.
Meanwhile, Trump maintained an apparent lead over Harris in several swing states that will decide the outcome of the election. Polls on Friday showed him with a slight edge in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, 270toWin reported.
Harris was ahead on Friday in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Who’s winning the polls in Arizona?
Trump maintained a 1.8% lead in Arizona, according to an average of 11 polls – the most recent as of Nov. 1, 270toWin said.
Arizona has 11 electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in Georgia?
Georgia shatters early voting record
With exactly three weeks until election day, early voting kicked off in a crucial swing state. Early voting began on Tuesday in Georgia and voters turned out in big numbers across the state. More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots on the first day of early voting, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution politics reporter Greg Bluestein. The previous record for early voter turnout was 136,000 in 2020.
An average of eight polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.9% lead in Georgia, according to 270toWin.
Georgia has 16 electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in Michigan?
Harris maintained a 1.6% lead in Michigan based on an average of 17 polls, the latest as of Nov. 1, 2024, according to 270toWin.
Michigan has 15 electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?
Trump had a 0.2% lead in Nevada on Friday, based on an average of eight polls, the most recent on Nov. 1.
Nevada has six electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina?
An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.1% lead in North Carolina, according to 270toWin.
North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania?
Trump speaks to supporters in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It comes just seven days before the November 5th election. Meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument speech to Americans at the Ellipse in Washington DC.
Trump maintained a 0.6% lead in Pennsylvania on Friday, based on an average of 16 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, according to 270toWin.
Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes.
Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin?
VP Harris campaigns in battleground Wisconsin
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, Oct 30, passing each other in Wisconsin. Harris was in Madison on Wednesday evening for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in attendance. Meantime, Trump appeared in Green Bay with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans.
Harris had a 0.7% lead on Friday in Wisconsin, based on an average of 11 polls, according to 270toWin.
Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.