Why were military helicopters flying over Philadelphia on Thursday night?

The Eagles weren't the only thing soaring in Philadelphia on Thursday night!

A pair of low-flying military helicopters were spotted over the heart of the city, but there's no cause for concern!

What we know:

Earlier this week, the Department of Defense (DOD) said it would be conducting training and exercise drills in Philadelphia between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.

The training, the DOD said, is "crucial in preparing Philadelphia to host the world's 2026 celebrations on its global stage in a safe and appropriate manner."

They advised that residents who live near the exercise locations may experience sights and sounds related to an emergency response.

Local perspective:

Good Day Philadelphia's Mike Jerrick got an up-close look at the military exercises from his 9th story apartment in Old City.

"I live on the 9th floor, by the old Round House, these helicopters were below the 9th floor," Mike said Friday on Good Day.

Mike shared video that he shot from his apartment balcony showing what he described as two Black Hawk helicopters buzzing by the building.

"Giant bangs going off, it rattled the whole apartment building, the paintings on my wall came off," Mike said.

What's next:

The military exercises were part of security training for Philadelphia as it prepares to host major events in 2026, including the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game.

"This training exercise is not in response to any specific event and exclusively involves interaction between DOD personnel and first-responders, with the overriding goals of preparedness and saving lives in emergency situations when they occur," a DOD email said.