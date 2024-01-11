Wife speaks out after husband fatally shot while driving as police investigate possible road rage

A memorial is growing in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood for Desmond Edwards, the 37-year-old fatally shot in the head while driving last week, crashing the vehicle into a restaurant. Police are looking into possible road rage.

"I would have never imagined, we were supposed to be old and gray, this was our love story," says Virneal Edwards, Desmond’s wife.

Police say Desmond was shot last Thursday around 11 a.m. while he was driving his black SUV near the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz.

Meanwhile the suspect vehicle, a tan van, continued driving.

Officers rushed Desmond to the hospital where he later died.

"He was genuine, he was selfless, he always wanted to do better, be better and continue trying to contribute to the world in a positive way," says Virneal.

Police believe the shooting may have been the result of road rage.

"I feel as though this is an ongoing occurrence in the city and there is nothing being done about it. They have people who literally don’t belong on the streets out here taking innocent people who work hard for everything they have," says Virneal.

What remains at the scene just one block away from the Edwards’ home, a memorial put in place by family and friends, for Desmond, who leaves behind a wife and four children.

"Me, having to look out the door and see them every day. Just see where he left. I got to look and see it every single day. Do I let it be in vain, everything he did, everything he built, everything he did for us go in vain, because of the tragedy that has occurred? I don’t think so, but I really don’t know if I want to be here," Virneal said.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, which the family is hoping will happen soon, so they can receive some closure.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact police.