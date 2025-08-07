Wild alligator spotted in Bucks County: Residents flock to catch a glimpse

A wild alligator has been spotted roaming around Magnolia Lake in Bristol Township, Bucks County, causing quite a stir among local residents.

This unexpected sighting has drawn curious onlookers eager to see the reptile up close.

What they're saying:

The alligator was first spotted by Ricky, a local fisherman, while he was fishing in Magnolia Lake.

Initially mistaking it for a large fish, Ricky was shocked to realize it was an alligator.

"I was excited about a fish then got excited about an alligator," he said.

Ricky managed to capture video footage of the alligator from his kayak, providing proof of the unusual encounter.

The fisherman described the moment he saw the alligator.

"Out of nowhere he just came up and I said that's an alligator. I didn't believe it," said Ricky. "It was crazy. My heart wanted to come out. Oh my God, it's an alligator."

Despite his attempts to catch the alligator, it broke his fishing line.

Ricky's main goal was to rescue the alligator from the water, prompting him to call the police and the fish and wildlife game warden for assistance.

While some locals are eager to catch the alligator, others are content to observe from a distance.

Jim Ritter expressed his desire to catch the "swamp puppy" with his bare hands, while Frank Diaz preferred to watch someone else catch it.

Laila Diaz, despite her fear of alligators, was keen to see the creature up close.

What's next:

Bristol Township police say they have notified the Wildlife and Game Commission of the alligator.

Police warned residents to use caution and avoid using the creek until it’s safe.

However, Ricky plans to return to Magnolia Lake, better prepared to spot the alligator again. Armed with a stronger fishing pole, different lures, and even hot dogs as bait, he hopes to lure the alligator out of the water.

"Everyone loves hot dogs so I got hot dogs with me hoping if a jig doesn't work this time a good ol hot dog might," Ricky said.