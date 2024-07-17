Wildfire breaks out at military gunnery range in New Jersey

Firefighters are battling a 600-acre forest fire raging at a major military gunnery range in Ocean County.

The "Whip-poor-will Wildfire" was sparked at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range on Tuesday.

Military training took place earlier in the day, but no official cause has been released.

The range covers 9,400 acres and 60 miles of airspace, according to the New Jersey National Guard. It’s used for a variety of military exercises, including weapons delivery practice for helicopters and other aircraft teams, laser training, and gunnery and munitions drills.

Officials say the wildfire has grown to 600 acres, and is 50 percent contained as of Tuesday night.

No structures are currently threatened, no roads are closed and no evacuations are in place.