Possible great white shark sighting miles off Atlantic City

Out in the Atlantic, near Atlantic City, photos show what appears to be a large shark.

Pearson’s Pursuit Inshore Fishing were fishing over the weekend. They ventured out to the Sea Isle Ridge, about 22 miles from the Atlantic City shoreline.

While looking for various fish to bite, they managed to photograph a large shark. They discerned it might be about 15 feet and thought it might be a great white shark. There were also thoughts it could be a harmless basking shark, which is similar to a whale shark and can grow up to 26 feet long.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pearson’s Pursuit Inshore Fishing (Courtesy Pearson’s Pursuit Inshore Fishing)

