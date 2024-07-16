Philadelphia severe weather: Storms knock down trees, taking power lines, leaving thousands in dark

Tuesday saw the heat rise to a dangerous level in the middle of a third heat wave, but the heating of the day brought severe weather to the region.

Storms began to form late in the afternoon, beginning in the Lehigh Valley and moving south and east, bringing damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Damage reports began to accumulate by about 5:15, in upper Bucks County, with many trees and wires down. One report stated a tree fell on a fire chief’s vehicle while responding to a call, injuring that firefighter after the vehicle overturned.

The storms then shifted into northern Jersey, before another line developed on the western edges of Chester County around 7:30, once again, bringing down trees as if they were matchsticks near Honey Brook and West Brandywine Township, with winds estimated near 55 mph.

Trees took down wires in a cascade from Coatesville through Parkesburg, Kennett Square, West Grove and into King of Prussia and Glenside, in Montgomery County.

At this point, tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power.

Storms entering Philly and crossing into Burlington, Camden and Gloucester County, closer to 9 p.m., brought winds exceeding 40 mph, bringing down more trees and more wires, causing numerous power outages.

A main road in Northeast Philadelphia is shut down after the storm brought down tree limbs and wires on Academy Road, near Woodhaven. Officials did not immediately have a timeline for when it will reopen.

In addition to the vast number of trees down, torrential rain flooded numerous roadways, including the Schuylkill Expressway.

Be prepared as Wednesday is expected to be a repeat of Tuesday in terms of severe weather, with strong winds and torrential rain.