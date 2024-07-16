Brinks truck 'held up' in Chester as suspect flees with 'large amount of money': officials

article

Police are investigating after an armored truck carrying cash was robbed at gunpoint in Chester Tuesday afternoon.

The Brinks truck was "held up" at 9th Street and Avenue of the State, according to authorities.

Delaware County officials say a suspect was able to get away with a large amount of money. However, a specific amount was not released.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as police taped off the area surrounding the armored truck.

No word on any injuries, or any further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.