Wildwood Boardwalk named best boardwalk in the US for 2025

The Brief Wildwood Boardwalk grabbed the No. 1 spot in USA Today's "Best Boardwalk" awards. Two other boardwalks at the Jersey Shore also made the list.



"Oh, those Wildwood days!"

In just a few short months, you could be spending your summer days at the best boardwalk in the country.

What we know:

Wildwood Boardwalk was named the best boardwalk in the United States this year by USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards.

The nearly two-mile stretch of wooden planks is home to three piers packed with rides, waterparks and the iconic Tramcar!

It topped the list of 10, outranking beaches in California and Virginia.

Dig deeper:

Wildwood wasn't the only New Jersey boardwalk to make the list.

Atlantic City came in sixth, while Ocean City grabbed the No. 8 ranking.

Looks like the Jersey Shore dominated the boardwalk awards this year!