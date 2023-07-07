Substation fire causes island-wide power outage in Wildwood, police say

article

The island of Wildwood is experiencing a major power outage, according to police.

Authorities say a fire at the electric plant substation has caused power disruptions throughout the island.

The power outages have caused traffic lights, air conditioners, cash registers and other important functions to go down, according to officials and visitors.

Drivers have been urged to use caution while driving.

The major power outage comes as the region is experiencing a third consecutive day of high temperatures and humidity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.