Wildwood police issue warning to unsanctioned car rally promoters: 'Cease and desist'

After a car rally in Wildwood turned deadly last year, police are being proactive in their efforts to prevent a repeat of the unsanctioned event this year.

Chaos erupted in Wildwood Crest nearly a year ago on September 24, 2022, when over 500 vehicles took over the streets for the H2Oi car rally.

Several reports of car crashes, injuries and damaged storefronts surfaced throughout the night as crowds spiraled out of control, claiming the lives of two pedestrians.

Police say they have "legally advised" several small groups to cease and desist promoting the unsanctioned car rally on social media.

"We want to be clear we have no credible information that this event is occurring in a large-scale manner as of this date, but we will continue to do our due diligence in attempting to prevent it, while still preparing for it."