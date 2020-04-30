Will Smith remotely reunites with ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ cast

Now, this is a story all about how Will Smith chatted with the coolest 90s sitcom stars in town.

In the season finale of “Will From Home,” Smith’s original social distancing-inspired show on Snapchat, the venerable entertainer reminisced with some of his former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” co-stars.

In a clip from the reunion, the “Men in Black” actor spoke with Alfonso Ribiero (who played the immaculate Carlton Banks) about how Smith’s character ended up being named, well, Will Smith.

“We had talked and I said, ‘Look, if you’re ever going to do this show, you’ve got to be Will Smith,” Ribiero said.

“And it was such a deep insight you had, you said ‘because people are going to call you that FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE!’”

To be fair, Ribiero’s recommendation proved helpful: People still are calling Will Smith Will Smith in 2020.

Other “Fresh Prince” stars who spoke with Smith included DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons and Daphne Maxwell Reid. The first part of the reunion premiered April 29, while the second part became available on the platform on April 30.



Surprise remote interviews and virtual celebrity ensembles are no longer a COVID-19 niche, but have become the new standard of how entertainment is packaged and delivered during the pandemic. There have been impromptu Broadway get-togethers via Zoom on John Krasinski's "Some Good News" and remote acoustic sets from established and upcoming artists.



Still, there’s a certain charm to Smith reminiscing with his 90s sitcom savants, making viewers imagine the joy and luxury of quarantining with his rich auntie and uncle in Bel Air.