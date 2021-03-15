Wilmington Police announce recovery of over 8,900 bags of heroin along with guns, after arrest

article

More than 8,900 bags of heroin, along with guns and cocaine were found after an investigation and arrest conducted by Wilmington Police.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department made the announcement Monday.

According to authorities, members of the Safe Streets Task Force launched an investigation into activities on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue March 12, just before 10 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, members of the task force arrested 30-year-old Kendrick Miller without incident.

The task force then discovered the following items:

Approximately 8,970 bags of heroin

7 grams crack cocaine

95 grams marijuana

Loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, which was reportedly stolen

Loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun

Officials say Miller has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Tier 1 quantity, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited while also in possession of a controlled substance and other related charges.

Miller was arraigned and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $85,000 cash-only bail.

