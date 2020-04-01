Wilmington YMCA welcomes children of essential workers

The Wilmington YMCA is welcoming children of essential workers after many normal day care operations cannot accommodate social distancing, constant sanitizing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

"Fortunately, we have the space which is essential for that and we have the willing and able teachers that would like to come," Jesus H De Las Salas, Sr. Executive Director at YMCA of Delaware, said.

The YMCA has implemented new precautions, including two teachers per classroom of kids in groups of 10. The rooms are cleaned as kids move in and out and there's no swimming of contact sports.

"When they walk through our doors, we're screening and taking their temperatures, asking questions, and we're making them wash their hands. We do hourly washing as well," teacher Shandy Perez said. "I'm definitely a high fiver so I'm waving at them saying hey give me an air high five and they stop in the midst of the wave. It's still socializing and we're making them aware. We're still here for you guys."



For essential working parents struggling financially to afford day care, the YMCA is offering help through grants and donors.

Care will be available for school-age children (5-12 years old) from 6:30 am- 6:30 pm Monday- Friday. Registrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For questions, please email childcare@ymcade.org. If you wish to apply, please visit the YMCA's website, here.

