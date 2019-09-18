Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

A man carrying balloons through Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15.

"They said Mickey's not so Scary party… but they didn't say not so Windy!" Erick Comellas, who took the video, wrote to Facebook.

Central Florida experienced gusty winds Sunday as Humberto passed east of the state.

Comellas tagged the balloon handler, Brandon Myers in the video, adding, "the brave cast member whom slays the wind monster in this video is okay!"