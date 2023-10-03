Expand / Collapse search

Winner! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Schuylkill County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:51AM
Lottery
FOX 29 Philadelphia

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - It may not be the $1 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner still has a million reasons to celebrate!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pottsville Provision Company on North 7th Street in Schuylkill County.

The ticket matched all five white balls during Saturday's drawing: 19-30-37-44-46

Related

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2 billion after another drawing without big winner
article

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2 billion after another drawing without big winner

The prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night has grown so massive because there have been 33 straight drawings since someone won the jackpot.

Pottsville Provision Company will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There has yet to be a big winner for the Powerball as the jackpot soars to $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing.