Winner! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - It may not be the $1 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner still has a million reasons to celebrate!
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pottsville Provision Company on North 7th Street in Schuylkill County.
The ticket matched all five white balls during Saturday's drawing: 19-30-37-44-46
Pottsville Provision Company will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
There has yet to be a big winner for the Powerball as the jackpot soars to $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing.