Winner! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Schuylkill County

It may not be the $1 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner still has a million reasons to celebrate!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pottsville Provision Company on North 7th Street in Schuylkill County.

The ticket matched all five white balls during Saturday's drawing: 19-30-37-44-46

Pottsville Provision Company will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There has yet to be a big winner for the Powerball as the jackpot soars to $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing.