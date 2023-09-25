Winning numbers for Monday's $785M Powerball jackpot

article

Feeling lucky? The nation awaits the $785 million Powerball jackpot winner as a drawing was held Monday night.

Below are the winning numbers for the top prize:

10-12-22-36-50. PB: 4, Power Play 2x

As of 8 p.m. Monday, lottery officials have not made an announcement on whether the winning ticket was sold.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, a Powerball ticket worth $5 million was sold in Burbank over the weekend.

There are 785 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.