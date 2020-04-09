Winning ticket for $190 million Powerball jackpot sold in New Jersey

article

Lottery officials say the lone winning ticket for Wednesday’s April 8 drawing was sold in New Jersey.

While the specific retailer has yet to be announced, officials say the ticket was sold in Middlesex County.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing had reached $190 million.

The winning numbers were 02, 37, 39, 48 and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03.

Earlier this month it was announced that Powerball jackpots would be getting smaller as officials said coronavirus would keep more people at home and not out buying lottery tickets.

Besides a drop in sales, declining interest rates also have limited the organization’s ability to fund bigger prizes.

One thing that won’t change is the minuscule chance of winning the jackpots. For Powerball, the odds are one in 292.2 million, and for Mega Millions they’re one in 302.6 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

