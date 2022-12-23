Winter storm leads to coastal flooding, traveling issues along the Jersey Shore

As a winter storm brings rain, snow, blustery winds and an arctic blast to the Delaware Valley, agencies across the area are responding to severe weather threats, including flooding along the Jersey Shore.

According to police, flooding began in the West Atlantic city area of Egg Harbor Township around 7:35 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say about 30 people from four motels along the Black Horse Pike were evacuated by the West Atlantic City and Bargaintown Fire Departments, who used a raised military-grade vehicle.

According to police, the four evacuated motels were the Travel Inn, Travel Lodge, New Sea Breeze and Economy Inn.

Several of the people were relocated to other motels in unaffected areas while some still await a safe place to go, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities also say two cars became stuck in flood waters along the Black Horse Pike and had to be towed to the Egg Harbor Township impound lot.

Police say water began to recede around 10:45 a.m., but the Black Horse Pike remains closed in both directions between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive.

High tide is expected to continue impacting the area when it happens again at 8:15 p.m.

Travelers are advised to find alternate routes and avoid flood waters, police say.