Winter storm moves across South Jersey, southern Del, dumping heavy snow

The Brief Snow was forecasted for Tuesday night and the snow did not disappoint those on the Jersey shore, where they are dealing with a heavier snowfall than those farther north. The snowfall should move offshore by early Wednesday morning.



A winter storm is on the move across the region and South Jersey and southern Delaware is expected to see the bulk of the snowfall.

A number of school districts have already announced closing and delays, including all Philadelphia public and parochial schools, which will open two hours late Wednesday.

What we know:

The Jersey shore is still dealing with a moderate snowfall from mid-January on top of the two or three inches so far on the ground.

What they're saying:

Typically, brothers Con and Sean McMullen would be behind the bar slinging drinks a the Anglesea Pub in North Wildwood. But, Tuesday night, they were shoveling snow.

"A seaside tundra. You know three inches of snow and we shut down," Sean said. "Small community…we just have to go with it."

Bustling in the summertime with summer visitors, Wildwood’s boardwalk was shrouded in snow and not a soul in sight. Heavy, wet snow started around rush hour and accumulated through the night all over the Jersey shore.

"What’s it like out there tonight," FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked.

"It’s really sketchy. If you don’t have to leave your house, don’t leave your house. Stay home," replied Rio Grande resident Steve.