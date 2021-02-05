Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Delaware Valley ahead of Sunday snowstorm

The National Weather Service has issued a preemptive Winter Storm Watch for parts of the Delaware Valley ahead of an incoming system that could bring measurable snow to some spots.

The watch, which will start on Saturday night, covers Philadelphia and parts of the surrounding counties, including Chester, Bucks and Montgomery. Areas to the far north and west of the city in the Lehigh Valley could also see snowfall.

In New Jersey, all counties from Mercer to the southernmost tip of Cape May could see snowfall totals top 5 inches. The watch also covers New Castle County and parts of Kent County.

The storm is expected to move into our area on Saturday night with snowfall that could be heavy at times. Snow is forecasted to continue through the morning and wind down on Sunday afternoon.

