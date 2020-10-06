Wolf eases Pa. crowd limits with sliding scale tied to capacity

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is allowing larger crowds at indoor and outdoor events under guidance that's linked to the maximum capacity of venues.

The Democratic governor's new rules, announced Tuesday, will take effect on Friday. They employ a sliding scale that will permit much larger crowds at many events, including school sporting events during the fall season.

The new rules limit attendance to 3,750 for the largest indoor spaces and at 7,500 for the largest outdoor venues.

In a press release, officials said the guidelines "allow for adjusted capacity to gathering limits while keeping in place the proven mitigation tools that include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."

Based on maximum occupancy, the allowable indoor rates are:

0-2,000 people – 20% of Maximum Occupancy

2,001 - 10,000 people – 15% of Maximum Occupancy

Over 10,000 people – 10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people

For outdoors, the rates are:

0-2,000 people – 25% of Maximum Occupancy

2,001 - 10,000 people – 20% of Maximum Occupancy

Over 10,000 people – 15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people

The news release explains that an event or gathering is "defined as a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days, including fairs, festivals, concerts, or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multi-room venue."

The guidelines are different for groups of people who share a space within a building in the ordinary course of operations.

"All businesses are required to conduct their operations remotely through individual teleworking of their employees in the jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which they do business unless that is not possible," provided the business complies with masking rules and other requirements, the news release states.

"Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter," Gov. Tom Wolf was quoted as saying in the release. "Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today's announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available."

The announcement likely means 7,500 fans in the stands for Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles game against their cross-state rivals, the Pittsbugh Steelers, as well as the Birds' future home games and other sporting events.

