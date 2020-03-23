Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 33 Pennsylvania counties

Gov. Tom Wolf added seven more counties Tuesday to his order to stay at home as the novel coronavirus expanded its reach and Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Wolf told residents of Lebanon, Franklin, Somerset, Lawrence, Cameron, Crawford and Forest counties to stay home at least through April 30, bringing to 33 the number of counties under the governor’s order.

Exceptions include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative, or heading outside to exercise.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

More than 10 million Pennsylvania residents have now been instructed to remain in their homes.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 4,087; 48 deaths

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

Pennsylvania extends school closures through at least April 6

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

There is no curfew, and no reports of police arrests for someone breaking the order.

Officials under the order have generally said that enforcement is focused on letting people know about it, breaking up crowds or closing public areas to prevent people from gathering.

Officials said the stay-at-home order won’t be relaxed until there is a consistent decline in the number of new cases that shows the measures are slowing the spread of the virus.

The following counties are currently under the stay-at-home order:

- Allegheny County

- Beaver County

- Berks County

- Bucks County

- Butler County

- Cameron County

- Carbon County

- Cumberland County

- Centre County

- Chester County

- Crawford County

- Dauphin County

- Delaware County

- Erie County

- Forest County

- Franklin County

- Lackawanna County

- Lancaster County

- Lawrence County

- Lebanon County

- Lehigh County

- Luzerne County

- Monroe County

- Montgomery County

- Northampton County

- Philadelphia County

- Pike County

- Schuylkill County

- Somerset County

- Washington County

- Wayne County

- Westmoreland County

- York County

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.