Wolf: Philadelphia police standoff points to need for new gun law

article

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week's wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff.

Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can't illegally get a hold of a long gun.

Maurice Hill, 36, is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He's accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a Tioga home.

The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.

Authorities say more charges are likely to be filed in the case, though Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warned Monday that the investigation into the "factually complicated case" could take months to complete due to the extensive amount of evidence that must be reviewed.

Maurice Hill, 36, is accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers on Wednesday.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Man accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia police officers charged with attempted murder

Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot in North Philadelphia

TIMELINE: 6 officers shot in North Philadelphia; suspect surrenders

Maurice Hill: What we know about man accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia officers

The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of North 15th Street. Officers went to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation "that went awry almost immediately," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets," Ross said.

Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said, a SWAT team freed the two officers who had been trapped inside, along with three people that officers took into custody before the shooting as part of the drug warrant. But Hill remained barricaded.

Hill's lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said Hill called him during the standoff asking for help surrendering. Johnson then called Krasner, and they patched in both Hill and the police commissioner, according to Krasner.

Maurice Hill, 36, surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff in Tioga.

Hill told Johnson he wanted to make it out alive to see his newborn daughter and teenage son again.

Hill came out of the home in the wee hours of Thursday after police used tear gas. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then placed in custody.

Hill, who police say had at least a semi-automatic rifle and handgun when he opened fire on officers, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and Delaware County between 2001 and 2012.

Hill's criminal record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records. His convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.

He served two stints in state prisons -- three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

From left to right (top): Officer Michael Guinter, Officer Nathaniel Harper, Officer Ryan Waltman From left to right (bottom): Officer Justin Matthews, Officer Shaun Parker, Officer Joshua Burkitt

Commissioner Ross has expressed amazement that the standoff ended with no one dead and no life-threatening injuries, despite Hill firing over 100 rounds.

Four other men were also charged with drug offenses in connection with the standoff.

Hill is currently being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.