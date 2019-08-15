TIMELINE: 6 officers shot in North Philadelphia, suspect surrenders

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says it was “nothing short of a miracle” that no one was killed after six police officers were shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday.

Shots broke out while police were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Below is a timeline of the events as they occurred late into the night:

4:30 p.m. – Philadelphia police narcotics strike team serves a warrant at the home. Armed suspect confronts officers and opens fire. Hundreds of officers respond to the scene amid reports multiple officers had been struck by gunfire. Two officers are several civilians are reported as pinned down on the second floor of the home where the gunman is firing.

5:45 p.m. - More shots are fired on the scene as FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell reports live.

5:50 p.m. – A short time after the shots continued, police confirmed a total of six officers had been shot. Two more officers were injured while responding to the crash.

7 p.m. – A nearby day care full of dozens of children and staff is evacuated to a waiting bus. Children were reunited with their parents at a safe location.

8 p.m. – Commissioner Ross addresses the public alongside Mayor Jim Kenney after visiting the injured officers in the hospital.

9:25 p.m. – Officers and civilians are freed from the home where alleged gunman Maurice Hill is engaged in a standoff with police and negotiators.

9:30 p.m. – All officers who were shot are released from the hospital. One officer who was hurt responding to the scene remained in the hospital Thursday morning.

10: p.m. – Commissioner Ross gives another update on the ongoing situation as Hill remains inside.

12:05 a.m. – Police deploy tear gas at the scene and Maurice Hill exits the home with his hands up. Police now say Hill still had a gun on his person when he surrendered.

3:30 a.m. Hill is released from Temple University Hospital after being treated.

