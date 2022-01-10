Teen girl critical after being shot in the face in Frankford, police say

article

A young woman is battling for her life Monday after a shooting in the Frankford section of the city.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:49 a.m. on the 1500 b lock of Pratt Street.

Police say the 18-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the face. She was taken by paramedics to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

She is currently listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation remains underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter