Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed in Bristol Township's Bloomsdale section.

According to police, Cashe Conover, 22, was found shot late Sunday in the alley behind the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road.

The investigation is ongoing into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6350 or Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040.