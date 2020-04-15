Woman, 22, missing from North Philadelphia for over 2 weeks

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Shaniece Myers, 22, was last seen Monday, March 30, on the 5400 block of West Berks Street.

Police described Myers as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and multicolor pants.

According to police, Myers is known to frequent the McDonald's at 52nd and Chestnut streets.

Anyone with information regarding Myers' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

