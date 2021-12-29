Woman, 22, victim of hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue.
The 22-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are looking for a silver van or SUV responsible for the collision.
An investigation remains underway.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement