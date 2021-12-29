Woman, 22, victim of hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

Police say a pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for a silver van or SUV responsible for the collision.

An investigation remains underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter