Woman, 31, stable after shooting in Wissinoming

The gun violence crisis in Philadelphia continues.

A 31-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Wissinoming neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of Van Kirk Street.

The woman was shot once in the abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

