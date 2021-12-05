Woman, 31, stable after shooting in Wissinoming
PHILADELPHIA - The gun violence crisis in Philadelphia continues.
A 31-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Wissinoming neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of Van Kirk Street.
The woman was shot once in the abdomen.
She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
