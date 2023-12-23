Woman, 35, shot and killed in Kensington home, police search for suspect: officials

article

A woman is dead after someone shot her inside a Kensington home.

The fatal shooting happened early Saturday afternoon, just after 12:30, on the 3100 block of Hartville Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, according to officials.

Someone inside the residence shot the 35-year-old woman in the face and in her chest. Medics pronounced her dead at the home.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Investigators say they found a weapon at the scene, but are still searching for the suspect.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.