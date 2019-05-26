Woman, 53, found fatally stabbed inside Camden home

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman was fatally stabbed in Camden on Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Wayne Avenue, where they found 53-year-old Eileen Brown suffering from multiple stab wounds. The Philadelphia woman was prononuced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643 or Camden County Police Det. Sean Miller at 856-757-7042. Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.