Woman accused of striking man on sidewalk with car after domestic dispute in Upper Darby

The Brief Police are searching for a driver who they say ran down a man with her car following a domestic dispute. Destenee Green is accused of striking the unnamed man with her car before fleeing the scene of the crime. Police say the victim is "lucky to be alive."



Police in Upper Darby are searching for a woman who they say drove her car onto the sidewalk and hit a man following a domestic dispute.

What we know:

Investigators say Destenee Green and an unnamed man were involved in a verbal argument inside a car parked outside a business on West Chester Pike.

When the man exited the vehicle and began walking down West Chester Pike, police say Green drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk in the wrong direction.

Green is accused of striking the man, who police say is "lucky to be alive," before fleeing the scene.

What you can do:

Police are actively searching for Destenee Green and have encouraged anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.