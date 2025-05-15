Dog dumped in trash bag at NJ apartments found alive; person of interest sought

article

The Brief A dog was found dumped in a trash bag at an apartment complex in South Jersey. Although the dog was still alive, police say it was severely malnourished and injured. A person of interest is currently being sought.



Lindenwold police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after a disturbing discovery was made inside a dumpster months ago.

What we know:

A small white dog was found in a trash bag inside one of the dumpsters at Belmont Apartments on the White Horse Pike in March.

Police say the dog was still alive, but severely malnourished and suffering from multiple injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not release further details about the current condition of the dog, or where it is being treated.

What's next:

A woman pictured in video surveillance is being sought by police as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.