Woman charged after infant left alone in car in 90 degree heat: police

A 33-year-old woman has been charged after police say she left her child inside an unattended vehicle in Quakertown earlier this month.

On July 5, 2024, at 2:45 pm, police arrived at 245 West Broad Street to reports of an infant inside an unattended parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers say the vehicle was not running, and the windows were slightly cracked.

The outside temperature at the time was approximately 90 degrees.

Bystanders removed the infant from the vehicle and called police.

The infant was transported to St. Luke's Bethlehem campus for treatment and was later released.

The infant's mother, identified as 33-year-old Janelle Loveless, was located nearby.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.