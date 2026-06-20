Woman critically injured, friends carjacked in separate overnight Philadelphia incidents

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The Brief Two women were shot after leaving a bar early Saturday morning in Philadelphia. A 27-year-old woman was critically injured after a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside their vehicle and someone opened fire. In a separate incident, a group of friends was carjacked at gunpoint after a shootout near a house party on Parkside Avenue.



Philadelphia police are investigating two separate overnight incidents that left one woman critically injured and a group of friends carjacked at gunpoint.

Double shooting after bar dispute

Police said officers from the 25th District responded to Temple University Hospital around 2:42 a.m. Saturday after two women arrived with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman had left a local bar around 2:30 a.m. and were driving to drop the 27-year-old woman off at home.

About 15 minutes into the drive, a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of their vehicle. Police said a brief verbal exchange happened between the 23-year-old woman and someone inside the sedan.

A suspect inside the dark-colored vehicle then opened fire, according to police. The vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the 23-year-old driver realized her passenger was unresponsive and bleeding, then drove to Temple University Hospital.

The 23-year-old woman was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. The 27-year-old woman was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her left eye.

The motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

Friends carjacked after Parkside Avenue shootout

Police are also investigating an armed carjacking that stemmed from a shootout near the 5000 block of Parkside Avenue.

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. Saturday after a man and three friends were carjacked at gunpoint.

Police said the group was sitting inside a black 2010 Nissan Maxima near a house party when two groups of males began shooting at each other directly in front of the car.

The driver ducked for cover. When he looked up, police said two to four males involved in the shootout ambushed the group, forced their way into the vehicle at gunpoint and ordered him to drive away.

After about two blocks, the driver was ordered to pull over on the 4800 block of Parkside Avenue. Police said he and his friends were then forced out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The armed suspects fled eastbound on Parkside Avenue toward 50th Street.

Officers from the 14th District later found the abandoned Nissan Maxima parked on the 1800 block of Nolan Street.

Police said the victims were not physically hurt.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Southwest Detectives are handling the carjacking investigation. The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the double shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS.