Woman dead after triple shooting near Temple's campus, police say

An overnight shooting near Temple's campus has left one woman dead.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of North 16th Street.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5 a.m.

According to police, the other two victims, both men, are in stable condition.

