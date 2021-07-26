Woman dead after triple shooting near Temple's campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting near Temple's campus has left one woman dead.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of North 16th Street.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5 a.m.
According to police, the other two victims, both men, are in stable condition.
