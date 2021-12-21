Woman detained after 36-year-old man shot, killed in Olney, police say

article

A woman has been detained after a man was shot and killed in the Olney section of the city.

The incident happened Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m with officers responding to the 300 block of W. Ruscomb Street for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old male victim who was inside the second floor bathroom. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and mouth. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:21 p.m.

Police say a weapon was recovered a person was detained. The offender is a 43-year-old woman who lived in the home, according to authorities.

"She was there with the victim who was her boyfriend and she was assaulted by this male. She had bruises to her face. Initial information is that she may have shot this man in self-defense," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her bruises, but she will later be taken to the homicide unit to be interviewed by authorities. However, officials say she was cooperating with them at this time.

Based on ballistic evidence, five shots were fired at the time, according to Small.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter