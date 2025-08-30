Woman found dead in North Philadelphia backyard: police

article

The Brief Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman after the medical examiner's office determined she was not shot to death. Police originally reported that 32-year-old Tiffany Niehorster was found shot to death in the backyard of a property in North Philadelphia. The medical examiner's office ruled on Tuesday that Niehorster did not suffer a fatal gunshot wound.



Police are investigating the death of a woman who they originally believed was found shot to death in the backyard of a Philadelphia home last weekend.

What we know:

Investigators say 32-year-old Tiffany Niehorster was found dead in the backyard of a property on the 2500 block of North Front Street on Saturday morning.

Police originally reported that Niehorster suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and ruled her death a "homicide by shooting."

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, however, said that Niehorster did not suffer a gunshot wound, and her cause of death remains under investigation.