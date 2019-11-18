Expand / Collapse search

Woman hiding 10 pounds of marijuana in fake 'baby bump' arrested in Argentina

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
FOX TV Digital Team

The woman was carrying 15 packages of cannabis hidden in a fake pregnancy belly, according to a ﻿statement by Argentina's border security force.

MENDOZA, Argentina - A woman was arrested in Argentina for attempting to smuggle 10 pounds of marijuana inside a fake “baby bump,” officials said.

The Gendarmería Nacional, Argentina’s border security force, said the unnamed woman was caught on a bus headed from the western city of Mendoza to the city of Caleta Olivia.

She was carrying 15 packages of cannabis hidden in a fake pregnancy belly made of papier-mâché, according to a statement.

The fake pregnancy bump is shown in photos. (Photo credit: Gendarmería Nacional Argentina)

A second male suspect was also caught with two brick-like packages of marijuana inside his carry-on bag, officials said.

“NARCO PREGNANCY,” Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich wrote on Twitter, according to a translation of her message. "We stopped the fake pregnant woman and her accomplice."

Authorities did not identify the suspects.

