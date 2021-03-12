Woman hit by stray bullet during late night shooting in Point Breeze, detectives say

article

Philadelphia police believe a woman who was injured during a shooting late Thursday night in Point Breeze was inside her home when a stray bullet hit her around the neck.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Tasker Street just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 21-year-old man with two gunshot wounds in the leg and a 38-year-old woman were taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Investigators overnight said the woman has no connection to the teenage victim and was inside her home when she was struck. Both victims are expected to survive.

Police have not reported any arrests. It is unknown what sparked the shooting.

