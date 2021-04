A woman is in critical condition after being shot in her jaw in Kensington.

It happened around midnight on the 3000 block of Rorer street.

Police say the 20-year-old was shot once and rushed to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word on any arrests.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter