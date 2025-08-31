Woman jumps to escape fire that engulfed Kensington home
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is safe after a fire erupted in a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The fire broke out just 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of East Stella Street, spreading throughout the entire home.
Police say a woman jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.
She suffered multiple burns throughout her body.
It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia police and fire department.