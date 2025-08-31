Expand / Collapse search

Woman jumps to escape fire that engulfed Kensington home

Published  August 31, 2025 8:06am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Flames erupted from a home in Kensington early Sunday morning.
    • A woman had to jump from the second floor.
    • She suffered burns all over her body.

PHILADELPHIA - A woman is safe after a fire erupted in a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out just 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of East Stella Street, spreading throughout the entire home.

Police say a woman jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.

She suffered multiple burns throughout her body.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia police and fire department.

