Woman killed after she was crushed between 2 private ambulances in Germantown, police say

A 32-year-old woman was killed after she was crushed between two private ambulances in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Officials say an ambulance was taking a patient, Saturday, a little after 10 a.m., while another unoccupied ambulance was onsite to assist the first ambulance with the patient. The second, unoccupied ambulance was parked behind the first ambulance.

The driver of the first ambulance was in the vehicle as his co-workers were preparing to unload the patient. The driver then got out of the vehicle. Officials say it was then the ambulance began to roll backwards.

The driver realized the ambulance was in reverse and he quickly got back in to the ambulance to stop it from rolling, but put his foot on the gas. The ambulance backed-up quickly, crushing a co-worker between the two vehicles.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department transported the woman, identified as 32-year-old Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, to Einstein Medical Center where she died a short time later.

Both ambulances remained on the scene. Philadelphia Police AID is investigating the incident.