Officials: East Germantown domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting, injuring 1 man

A man in East Germantown was injured after he reportedly pointed a firearm at police after a domestic dispute, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say the incident is tied to a dispute Friday night at the Awbury Park Apartments on Chew Avenue and East Duval Street when a complainant told police the man fired gunshots.

Saturday, about 8 a.m., police were called to the apartments in regard to an incident involving the same man. When police arrived, they were told the man had already fled the scene with a firearm.

Officers remained on location and got information the man was possibly in a garage on the 500 block of Brinton Street.

Police went to that location and the door of the garage opened. According to officials, police heard gunshots and saw a weapon pointed at them.

Two officers discharged their weapons, hitting the man in the lower part of his body.

He was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

The officers are on administrative duty and Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs is investigating the incident.