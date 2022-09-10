Police say a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Overbrook

article

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

Late Friday night, just after 11:30, police were called to the 1500 block of North 52nd Street on the report of a person stabbed, according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

Medics rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is active with Southwest Detectives. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.