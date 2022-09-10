Kensington double shooting leaves 1 man in extremely critical condition, police say

article

A double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has critically wounded a 22-year-old man, while a 23-year-old man is hospitalized.

Officials say the two men were shot on the 800 block of East Tioga Street Saturday afternoon, about 1:30.

Responding officers found the 22-year-old man shot multiple times in the back and neck. Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

The 23-year-old man was shot five times in the leg. Police took him to Temple where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though, they say, no arrests have been made.